Montini Catholic names student support team

Montini Catholic recently announced the addition of several members to its student support team.

Under Principal Chris Tiritilli’s leadership, the team is made up of a group of professional educators whose sole objective is to maximize student success by supporting their psychological, academic and social development.

“We meet weekly to review the needs of our students who may need additional support and interventions to promote their academic, social/emotional, attendance and disciplinary success,” Tiritilli said in a news release. “Our new Interim assistant principal for Student Services/Social Worker Rachel Weiss is uniquely equipped and skilled to lead this team forward and support their use of data-driven decision making and continual adoption of best practices to ensure we exhaust every resource and opportunity available to support our students.”

Weiss is serving the students of Montini Catholic in a blended position, titled interim assistant principal of student services/social worker. She is a licensed clinical social worker and earned her master’s degree in social work from Aurora University with concentrations in child welfare and school social work. She later earned her master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Concordia University.

In addition to Weiss, Stephanie Holcomb will act as the school’s general school counselor and counseling department chair. She joined the Montini community during the 2022-23 school year as a long-term substitute. Holcomb will utilize her years of experience as a high school counselor while providing leadership and direction to Montini’s counseling department.

Also new to the student support team is Kaitlin Aylward, who is serving as Montini’s general school counselor. She formerly served as assistant to the president and has devoted her time to Montini as an assistant girls’ basketball coach. She will be completing her counseling internship and earning her master’s degree at the conclusion of the school year.

Rounding out the team is Kevin Bab who has served as Montini’s college counselor since 2018.

In addition to this core student support team, Montini’s deans, resource coordinator and Signum Fidei director will also assist in ensuring a healthy and successful year for Montini Catholic students.