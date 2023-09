The Westmont Public Library (WPL) is once again hosting its annual monarch festival.

This year’s event will take place from 10 a.m to noon Sept. 23 at Ty Warner Park, 700 Blackhawk Dr., in the main pavilion off Burr Oak Drive.

To celebrate the monarch migration, visitors can meet with naturalists from local environmental organizations while participating in fun activities and crafts for all ages. For more information, visit the WPL Monarch Festival webpage.