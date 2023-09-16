Benet Academy students named National Merit semifinalists

Seven class of 2024 Benet Academy students were named semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Students earning this honor are Michael Budd of Naperville, Mina Chang of Naperville, Kailey Frangella of Downers Grove, Michael Frieri of Lockport, Sophia Gastolek of Lisle, Kathleen Grubish of LaGrange, David Haroldsen of Aurora and Aarav Julka of Oak Brook.

Semifinalists are chosen by their high scores on the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualify Test and represent less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors. These academically talented students will have the opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarship awards worth $30 million that will be offered next spring.