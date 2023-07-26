Berwyn Development Corp. offering grant application assistance

Cook County Small Business Source has launched a new grant to help small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on revenue size, awarded businesses will receive $10,000 or $20,000. The application is open now through Aug. 18.

The Berwyn Development Corp. (BDC) is offering free one-on-one application assistance. Book a session at calendly.com/d/2s2-99k-4cn/source-grant-application-assitance?month=2023-07.

The BDC will also host an in-person informational event from 3 to 4 p.m. Aug. 9, at the Fill Up Station, 2627 S. Ridgeland Ave. in Berwyn. Register at berwyn.net/events/details/business-roundtable-in-cental-berwyn-14891.

To apply for this grant, businesses must have been in operation as of 2019, must be currently operating in Cook County, must be for profit, must have made at least $20,000 in revenue in 2019 and must have less than 20 full-time employees.

More information and the online application is available at cookcountysmallbiz.org/sourcegrant/, or call 708-788-8100.