Natural gas explosion destroys house near Lisle

A natural gas explosion occurred Saturday night in the 4500 block of Ivanhoe Avenue in unincorporated Lisle, authorities said.

The residential structure in the immediate vicinity of the explosion was destroyed. No one was inside the house at the time of the explosion and no injuries have been reported, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

While the specific cause of the explosion is still under investigation by the DuPage County Arson Task Force, there is no evidence of foul play. Every effort is being made to reduce the impact of the explosion and its debris to the surrounding area and infrastructure, authorities said.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is in communication with several county offices to restore affected services and remove debris as quickly as possible.