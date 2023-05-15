St. Francis teacher named quarterfinalist for award from Recording Academy, GRAMMY Museum

Bob Mamminga, band director at St. Francis High School in Wheaton, and chair of performing and visual arts, has been named a quarterfinalist for the Music Educator Award, which recognizes educators who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education, and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools, according to a news release from the high school.

The award is a joint partnership and presentation of the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum, and the recipient will be recognized during GRAMMY Week 2024, the release stated.

Mamminga, a Geneva resident, was nominated by a current parent, and is among 212 music teachers from 197 cities who were named quarterfinalists from more than 2,000 initial nominations. The nominees span kindergarten through college levels in both public and private schools nationwide.

Recipients are evaluated based on the demonstrated evidence that they:

• Have made a measurable difference in the lives of students,

• Have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education,

• Are exemplars of the best in the field,

• Have shown a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools, and

• Have made a significant impact on their school and community.

Each year, one recipient is selected from 10 finalists, and recognized for their remarkable impact on students’ lives. The honoree will be flown to Los Angeles to attend the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards and a range of GRAMMY Week events, the release stated.

The nine additional finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium, and the schools of all 10 finalists will receive matching grants. Fifteen semifinalists will receive a $500 honorarium with matching school grants.

For information on the award, visit www.grammymuseum.org.