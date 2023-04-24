Downtown Wheaton Association unfurls summer event lineup

The Downtown Wheaton Association has announced events and promotions coming to town this summer.

Kicking off the summer season is the return of the Innovator Hale Street Tents – a community event favorite running May 5 until October, a news release stated.

In celebration of a major art exhibition, “Andy Warhol: A Life in Pop,” coming to the College of DuPage, the public can enjoy Wheaton Warhol – a variety of thematic events and promotions.

Among new attractions this year will be the Craft Crawl, offering 15 types of craft brews to sample, and Rock the Block for Charity. Returning events include the Summer Wine Walk, Vintage Rides, Movies Under the Stars and Christmas in July.

Schedule of events

Innovator Hale Street Tents | May-October

Summer Music Series - May-October

Extract Juicery Family Fun Tent - Select Saturdays, May-August

Wheaton Warhol - June 3-Sept. 10

The Missing Piece: An Art Heist Mystery - June 15 and July 13

Vintage Rides - Select Tuesdays, June-August

Movies Under the Stars - June 9, July 28, Oct. 13

Sunrise Yoga & Mimosa Breakfast - June 11, July 9, Aug. 20

Craft Beer Crawl - July 8

Christmas in July - July 21-25

Summer Wine Walk - Aug. 10

Rock the Block for Charity - Aug. 31

For information on upcoming events, visit DowntownWheaton.com/events.