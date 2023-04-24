April 24, 2023
Author to discuss mental health at Elmhurst Library

By Shaw Local News Network
Kelly Jensen

Kelly Jensen (Image provided by Elmhurst Public Library)

Author Kelly Jensen will appear from 7-8 p.m. April 27 at the Elmhurst Public Library.

Jensen is a writer for the website Book Riot, podcast host of “Hey YA!,” and editor of anthologies, including “(Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start the Conversation About Mental Health,” a news release stated.

The author will discuss her writing and creative processes, then lead a discussion on mental health, complete with healthy coping mechanisms, breathing exercises and mindfulness tips.

Registration is required at elmlib.org/events for her program at the Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave.

