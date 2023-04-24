Author to discuss mental health at Elmhurst Library

Author Kelly Jensen will appear from 7-8 p.m. April 27 at the Elmhurst Public Library.
Jensen is a writer for the website Book Riot, podcast host of “Hey YA!,” and editor of anthologies, including “(Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start the Conversation About Mental Health,” a news release stated.
The author will discuss her writing and creative processes, then lead a discussion on mental health, complete with healthy coping mechanisms, breathing exercises and mindfulness tips.
Registration is required at elmlib.org/events for her program at the Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave.