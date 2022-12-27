Nazareth Academy offers Parent Speaker Series

Building a learning environment not only for students, but also for parents, Nazareth Academy’s ongoing Parent Speaker Series presents speakers known for their work with families and adolescents, who will address topics both relevant and practical.

“As parents and educators, it is important that we are equipped to help develop, teach and encourage core values in our children,” Principal Therese Hawkins said in a news release. “We hope that this year’s Parent Speaker Series will offer practical tools and strategies for parents as they continue navigating the adolescent years.”

The sessions are free and open to the entire community, and will be conducted via Zoom. Pre-registration for each is required and available on Nazareth’s website, nazarethacademy.com, under the Parent/Student tab.

“Help Me Deal With Depression, Anxiety and Other Conflicts of My Age” will be offered in Spanish (“Ayúdame a Lidiar con la Depresión, la Ansiedad y Otros Conflictos de Mi Edad”) at 7 p.m. Jan. 17, presented by Ferney Ramirez. Sign up at tinyurl.com/2p77umbp.

“The Emotional Lives of Teenagers: Raising Connected, Capable, Compassionate Adolescents” will be presented at 7 p.m. March 16 by Lisa Damour.

Nazareth Academy is a Catholic, coeducational, college preparatory high school serving families from 65 communities and 100 grade schools in Chicago and the western suburbs. Established in 1900, it is sponsored by the Congregation of St. Joseph.