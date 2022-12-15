Wheaton police investigate two suspicious incidents

Wheaton police are investigating two suspicious incidents that took place Thursday morning, authorities said.

The first incident took place at about 1:26 a.m. in the 600 block of north Scott Street.

A resident called police and said she awoke from a noise in her bedroom and saw a subject in her room. The male subject subsequently fled the room and exited the house. He had braided hair and wore dark-colored clothing, authorities said.

At approximately 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, a resident reported that while she was out for a morning run, she saw a subject running directly behind her. She first observed the male subject while she was running westbound on Prairie Avenue approaching Main Street, and he continued to follow her into the 1100 block of north Main Street. She later saw the man standing on the driveway of her residence, police said.

The subject fled the area prior to police arrival. He was described as approximately 30 years of age, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, authorities said.

Wheaton police are requesting residents in these areas check any home surveillance footage around the times of these occurrences. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lieutenant Brian Gabryel at 630-260-2063. Residents are encouraged to immediately report suspicious incidents or individuals by calling 911.