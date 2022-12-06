‘Light Up Wheaton’ to set holiday season aglow

People who mix lighting and decorations with a dash of creativity and holiday spirit are invited to enter “Light Up Wheaton,” a holiday decorating contest returning this December.

If competition isn’t someone’s idea of holiday cheer, they can dress up homes or businesses for the sheer fun of it, states a news release.

“Light Up Wheaton” is presented by the Wheaton Park District in partnership with the city of Wheaton. Homeowners, businesses, churches and other organizations are encouraged to participate and contribute to a bright winter wonderland that will dazzle residents and visitors this season.

Entries in the “Light Up Wheaton” contest will be featured on the official tour map, so the public can find the displays and vote on them for the People’s Choice Award. In addition to that award, entries will be judged by members of the Wheaton City Council for the Mayor’s Choice Award.

To enter the “Light Up Wheaton” contest and be added to the tour map, register through the Wheaton Park District at wheatonparkdistrict.com/lightupwheaton by Dec. 9. Contest details and prize information can be found on the city of Wheaton website at wheaton.il.us or on the Wheaton Park District website at wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Voting for the People’s Choice Award will take place on both the city of Wheaton and the Wheaton Park District’s Facebook pages from Dec. 10 through 18; follow facebook.com/CityofWheaton and facebook.com/wheatonparkdistrict. Winners will be announced Dec. 20.