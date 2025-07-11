Michigan State recruit Zach Washington, St. Francis motivated by unfinished business

St. Francis’ Zach Washington goes up for the catch during a 7 on 7 tournament in June 2025 at Naperville North. (Sandy Bressner)

Zach Washington has a feeling of unfinished business at St. Francis.

Since Bob McMillen came aboard as head coach, the Spartans program has emerged as one of the state’s best. But its season has ended the last three years in an identical spot, the state semifinals.

St. Francis’ seniors are motivated to get over the hump, including their Michigan State-bound receiver.

“We definitely don’t want the same thing happen that happened the last three years,” Washington said. “We only have one goal, which is to win state and finish the job. I really believe that our 2026 senior class can help us do that.”

Despite losing a couple significant transfers, the pieces are indeed in place for another run.

St. Francis returns six starters on defense and nine on offense. That includes its entire offensive line and a receiving corps of Michigan State recruit Washington, Southern Illinois commit Dario Milivojevic and Tanner Glock that McMillen believes is one of the state’s best.

“I don’t know of any other team that has a receiving corps like we do,” McMillen said. “You have two D1 receivers, you have Tanner, that has three or four D2 offers. I don’t know many other receiving corps in the state that have that kind of resume, and they deserve it, starters since sophomore year.

“They’re bigger, stronger and have helped build this program.”

McMillen has challenged that group to compete against themselves, work to make themselves better every day, and he sees it in them.

“They’re trying to push themselves to be the best version of themselves,” McMillen said. “No. 1, they’re unbelievable when the ball is in the air, how they are able to track and go get it when it is a contested ball. We have three guys that will go up and compete and can run away from a defense with a second gear that is explosive. They have a willingness to be the best receiving corps in the state this season.”

Washington, the ringleader of that group, caught 32 passes for 655 yards, 20.5 yards per catch, as a junior with nine receiving touchdowns and three more returning kicks.

The Class 5A all-stater is quick to point out that St. Francis’ receivers complement each other well.

“Dario is a good slot receiver, shifty. If he is matched up against safety, he will win it every time; linebacker tries to guard him, even worse,” Washington said. “Tanner can do anything. He is playing in the backfield for us, a Swiss Army knife, he is good at the 50/50 jump balls. Most teams are worried about me going deep, but with this offense, with our new offensive coordinator, it’s helping expand my route tree.

“People won’t know what’s coming.”

St. Francis’ Dario Milivojevic catches the ball during a 7 on 7 tournament at Naperville North. (Sandy Bressner)

Washington has worked to maintain his speed while also gaining weight and getting stronger during the offseason. He’s put on about 10 pounds since the end of last season and has worked with his receiver coach to help make his route-running more crisp.

He also checked off his college decision in June, making his verbal commitment to Michigan State from 21 scholarship offers. In East Lansing, Washington will join former St. Francis star quarterback Alessio Milivojevic.

“After I took my three official visits, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Michigan State, it was a hard decision,” Washington said, “but Coach Hawkins [Michigan State receivers coach Courtney Hawkins), his resume, he’s got multiple receivers to the NFL. That’s also great that Alessio is there, I expect him to be the starting quarterback when I get there.”

Who throws to Washington at St. Francis this season is unresolved. Last year’s starter, Brady Palmer, transferred out of state for his senior season.

“That is a mystery,” McMillen said. “Right now we have two or three guys we’re excited about, a good competition going into the season. We have a transfer from Geneva [senior Brock Phillip], a younger kid who is going to be a sophomore who transferred from a school out of Minnesota [Iggy Amorrortu] and a young QB who was very good as a freshman [Alex Taylor], what he can do with his arm is awesome. It’s a good problem to have.”

Brock Phillip of St. Francis throws the ball during a 7 on 7 tournament at Naperville North. (Sandy Bressner)

All three are getting an equal amount of repetitions, rotating in at first-team quarterback.

“Alex, Iggy and Brock, they all have a different style of play,” Washington said. “Alex, teams are worried about his scrambling, causing destruction with his feet. Iggy is a bigger quarterback, but he’s still accurate and can take a couple hits. Brock is a good leader. You can tell they’re all ready to go.”

They’ll need to be with a gauntlet of a schedule that starts with Kenwood on a Thursday night Week 1 game at Gately Stadium. St. Francis plays Mount Zion out of Maryland Week 2 at East St. Louis, opens CCL/ESCC play against Loyola and then has St. Rita, Providence, IC Catholic and Nazareth.

“I don’t know if there is a tougher schedule, but our boys have always stepped up to the challenge,” McMillen said. “We have to be prepared, good at what we do.

“It’s been frustrating losing the last few years in the semis. We have a group of seniors right now that have felt that pain like we have. We have to find a way to get over the hump. We lost to a very good Nazareth team the last couple years.

“If we want to get where we want to go we have to continue to play consistent, we have to stay hungry and not get complacent and we have to have some luck on our side.”