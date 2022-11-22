Barbershop choruses to pool talents in holiday concerts in St. Charles and Wheaton

Nearly 100 men and women from across the western suburbs, Rockford, Elgin and Chicago will combine their voices for “Together Again for Christmas” – a concert of Christmas season favorites and carols to be performed in St. Charles and Wheaton.

The program will be offered twice: at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 307 Cedar Ave. in St Charles; and at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Barrows Auditorium of the Billy Graham Center, 500 College Ave., Wheaton, on the Wheaton College campus.

The men represent seven barbershop chapters from across the area, and concert-goers can anticipate the special four-part harmony, energy and inspiration of this unique musical style, a news release stated. Virtually all the selections will be done a cappella – without accompaniment.

The first half of the program will feature traditional holiday favorites such as “Jingle Bell Rock,” “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland” and “White Christmas.”

The second portion will feature a musical narration of the Christmas story, including carols and songs such as “Silent Night,” “Mary, Did You Know?“ and “Angels We Have Heard on High.” The performance will come to a dramatic close with “O Holy Night” and “Joy to the World” with pipe organ accompaniment.

“The harmony, drama and energy created by this many … joining in four-part barbershop-style music – and in these two great performance halls – is certain to be meaningful and inspirational, and sure to put attendees in the Christmas spirit,” Bill Miller, who chairs the event, stated in the release. “Barbershop-style singers are typically gifted vocalists who really enjoy singing with others. And it shows.”

Tickets are available online at www.chorusofdupage.com or by calling Ron at 815-861-3281. There may be limited tickets at the door, but interested attendees are encouraged to purchase in advance, as it is likely both performances will sell out.

The singers are drawn from such choruses as Aurora Lamplighters, Brotherhood of Harmony, Chorus of DuPage, Chicago Metro Chorus, Fox Valley Harmonizers, Rockford Barbershop Chorus and the Will-Cook Knights of Harmony. Members represent Geneva, Elgin, Aurora, Winfield, Wheaton, Elmhurst, Glen Ellyn, Hinsdale, Naperville and beyond.