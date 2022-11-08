November 08, 2022
Self-inflicted gunshot the cause of woman’s death: Westmont police

By Shaw Local News Network
Westmont police are investigating the death of a Chicago woman who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At approximately 1:53 a.m. Nov. 6, Westmont police were called to a residence in the 200 block of Kacie Court for a person with a gunshot wound, authorities said.

Upon arrival, fire personnel and police discovered a person, later identified as Louise Monger, 40, with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

She was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The family has been notified of her death.

The investigation of this case is ongoing with assistance from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, MERIT Major Crimes Unit, Forensic Investigations Unit and Digital Forensic Unit.

