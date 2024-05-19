Lucas Hicks’ nine-strikeout one-hitter leads Westmont to regional title: Saturday Suburban Life sports roundup

BASEBALL

Westmont 5, Lisle 1

Lucas Hicks (6-1) struck out nine in a complete-game one-hitter and had a run scored and RBI for the Sentinels in the Class 2A Lisle Regional final. Rocco Damato had a run scored and RBI for Westmont, which advances to face Chicago Ogden International in a Wednesday sectional semifinal in Chicago.

Nazareth 2, St. Ignatius 0

Mac McGarry took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and faced one batter over the minimum in running his record to 6-0, as Nazareth improved to 34-0. David Cox had a double and an RBI and Landon Thome drove in a run.

SOFTBALL

Wheaton Warrenville South 6, Naperville Central 0

Maddie Pool struck out 11 in a one-hit shutout and Brooke Struebing, Abby Mease and Presley Wright each had two hits for the Tigers (21-9) in the regular season finale.

Wheaton North 13, Schaumburg 5

Monica Kading hit her eighth home run and drove in two runs, Erin Metz surpassed 200 strikeouts on the season and Macy Pomatto had three hits for the Falcons.

IC Catholic Prep 9, Chicago Academy 0

The Knights won the Class 2A IC Catholic Prep Regional final.

BOYS LACROSSE

IC Catholic Prep 10, Montini 8

The Knights won the IC Catholic Sectional preliminary round game.