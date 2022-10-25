Wheaton-Naperville Infant Welfare to co-sponsor coat drive

The Wheaton-Naperville Chapter of the Auxiliary of the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago, other area chapters and local CD One Price Cleaners sponsor the 12th Annual Coat Drive for patients of the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago’s Angel Harvey Community Health Center.

Gently used children’s, women’s and men’s coats can be dropped off at local CD One Price locations from Oct. 29 through Nov. 12. Coats will be cleaned and pressed at no charge and made ready for distribution, a news release stated. Nearby CD One Price Cleaners locations are at 386 Roosevelt Road in Glen Ellyn and 340 E. Ogden Ave. in Naperville. Other locations can be found at www.cdonepricecleaners.com.

The Wheaton-Naperville Chapter also is collecting donations of new coats, hats, mittens, scarves and gloves. New coats of all sizes are appreciated, but especially needed for children and teens (up to adult size S). For information regarding drop-off of new items, contact secretary@wheatoninfantwelfare.org.

For more than 100 years, the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago has provided quality, community-based health care to families in the Chicago area who would otherwise lack access to basic medical services. The Wheaton-Naperville Chapter has been a supporter of the society since 1957. Members work to raise funds, and volunteer their time as a way of making a difference in the lives of families. Learn more at www.wheatoninfantwelfare.org.