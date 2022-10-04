Nazareth Academy to stage ‘Harvey’

Nazareth Academy will present “Harvey,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning play about an imaginary 6-foot rabbit, from Nov. 3-5.

The play delivers laughs while offering a lesson about how important friendship really is and how loyalty must withstand every single challenge, according to a news release. There is nothing quite like the friendship between Elwood P. Dowd and his best friend, Harvey the Pooka.

“In this world, you must be oh so smart or oh so pleasant. Well, for years I was smart. I recommend pleasant,” Dowd said.

“This is a good old-fashioned play about family, loyalty and friendship – things we all need in our lives and in the world,” director Kim White said in the release.

White, who plans to retire at the end of the school year, said: “I wanted to end my fall play career with a show that has the values of Nazareth Academy.”

The play is at 6:30 p.m. in the Romano Family Theatre at Nazareth Academy, 1209 W. Ogden Ave., La Grange Park. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased online at nazarethacademy.com beginning Oct. 24.