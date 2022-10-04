League of Women Voters of Wheaton plans online candidates forum for state House District 41

WHEATON – Voters in the newly configured Illinois House of Representatives District 41 are invited to attend an online forum at 7 p.m. Oct. 6, featuring the candidates. It is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Naperville, in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Wheaton, a news release stated.

Candidates who have accepted the invitation to participate are Rich Janor and Janet Yang Rohr. The general election is Nov. 8.

The public forum is free, but guests must register in advance at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ixxKrhb8QCWfN7x6HocXyQ.

Following registration, guests will be able to save event information to their digital calendar. The forum will be recorded and available online afterwards at www.youtube.com/channel.

Unlike a debate, a forum involves a neutral, trained moderator from outside the district who presents questions to candidates for their live responses.

Visit the LWV of Naperville website for information. Newcomers always are welcome to join the organization. Membership in the League of Women Voters is offered to all persons aged 16 and older.