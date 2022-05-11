North Riverside Players cancels shows

NORTH RIVERSIDE – The North Riverside Players announced the cancellation of the remainder of the run of the musical “Sweeney Todd,” in response to an outbreak of COVID-19.

The theater company noted the show, which was to continue through May 15, could not be postponed to a later date because of conflicting bookings in the production space, so the group will offer refunds, a news release stated.

As the troupe prepares to contact ticketholders, it stated it would post the refund information to its website at nrplayers.com as soon as it is available.



