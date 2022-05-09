Cantigny, Wheaton League of Women Voters to present program on Ukraine

WHEATON – The Robert R. McCormick House at Cantigny Park, joined by the League of Women Voters of Wheaton, announce a free presentation on Ukraine in their Civic Awareness Series at 7 p.m. May 12, offered in person and online.

Guest speaker Richard Farkas will discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict. A political science professor at DePaul University for more than 40 years, Farkas has lectured in Russia, Poland, Hungary, Croatia and, most recently, South Africa. His research compares strategies for political and economic development in post-Communist and post-conflict countries, a news release stated.

Farkas has consulted for some of America’s largest corporations, and appears frequently in U.S. and international media. He is a Fulbright/U.S. State Department-designated senior specialist on Balkan, Ukraine and post-Communist societies.

For the in-person program at the Cantigny Park Visitors Center, registration is not required, and parking is free. Online viewers must register at Cantigny.org or my.lwv.org/Illinois/wheaton to receive a Zoom link. Questions for the speaker may be submitted to blaimins@gmail.com.

The Wheaton League of Women Voters serves the communities of Carol Stream, Warrenville, West Chicago, Wheaton and Winfield. Learn more at wheatonlwvil.org.