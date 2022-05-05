Senior Resource Group of Westmont Chamber to co-host senior fair

WESTMONT – The Westmont Chamber of Commerce’s Senior Resource Group will present a community fair for area senior citizens, their caregivers and family from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 6 at the Westmont Community Center.

The event is set in the lower-level gymnasium at 75 E. Richmond St., a news release stated.

The Senior Resource Group of the Westmont Chamber is comprised of professionals providing education, services and support to the local senior community. In partnership with the village of Westmont and State Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst), the SRG promotes businesses and organizations that focus on the needs of seniors, enabling active and thriving lifestyles.

The Senior Spring Fling Expo invites seniors to visit tabletops of more than 15 participating companies and organizations, and to listen in on five short presentations on home help, home safety, dementia, Parkinson’s disease and diabetes. The Secretary of State’s Mobile Department of Motor Vehicles unit will assist with driver services. There also will be refreshments, music and a senior art display.

Doors will open at 8:30 a.m., and the first seminar starts at 9 a.m. In honor of Mother’s Day weekend, all mothers visiting will receive a fresh flower. The event is supported by Mazzochi, the Westmont Senior Center, Westmont’s fire and police departments, Westmont Public Library and Downers Grove Township Senior Services.

Exhibitors will feature raffle drawings and giveaways, as well.