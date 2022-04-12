Lombard Garden Club plans annual lilac sale

LOMBARD – The area’s largest lilac sale started online April 10, presented by the Lombard Garden Club. In-person sales will take place from May 5 to 7 at historic Lilacia Park in downtown Lombard.

One may choose from 19 different lilacs of varying sizes, with colors of blooms ranging from deep violet, magenta and lilac to pink, blue and white.

“For the past two years, our sale has been online only. We are excited to offer a hybrid sale this year with online and in-person sales,” Cindy Ward, who chairs the club’s 2022 Lilac Sale, said in a news release. “The sale has a history of selling out, so it is wise to shop as soon as the catalog opens online.”

To select lilacs and a scheduled pickup, go to www.lombardgardenclub.org .

Proceeds support the Lombard Garden Club’s scholarship program, community beautification projects and educational outreach about the environment and gardening in the region.

Since 1969, it is estimated that thousands of lilacs have been sold at the well-known sale, adding to Lombard’s reputation as the Lilac Village.

Lilac Time festivities