Easter Egg Hunt to color festivities at Cantigny Park in Wheaton

Children will be treated to not just one giant rabbit but two, when Mr. and Mrs. Bunny make their appearance during the annual Easter Egg Hunt festivities springing into view from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Cantigny Park in Wheaton.

Colorful family fun is on tap, with the egg hunt designed as an open house event, Cantigny announced. People can stop by whenever they like, and eggs will be available throughout the day, replenished periodically. Young searchers should bring their own basket or bag.

Each child may only redeem five eggs for a prize.

“If your child collects more than five, we suggest that you re-hide the surplus eggs for other families to enjoy,” event organizers stated.

Families may take the five eggs per child collected to the prize redemption area located near the military museum’s tank park and restrooms. One prize will be given per child. The eggs the children find will be empty, and will be collected at the redemption area.

Photos with Mr. and Mrs. Bunny will be offered separately, with two lines forming behind the Visitors Center, if weather allows. Mrs. Bunny will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m., while Mr. Bunny is ready for his closeup from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

A craft project awaits inside the Visitors Center’s Medill Room, where one can decorate a ceramic basket. The cost is $3 each, while supplies last.

The Usborne Book Fair offers children’s selections inside the Visitors Center Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests can refuel with food truck offerings from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Currently scheduled to attend are Mamie’s Toffee and Treats, Aunt Tina’s Sound Bites, Fiesta Taco, and Joe & Dough. Also tempting appetites will be Bertie’s Cafe inside the Visitors Center, open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

With the exception of the McCormick House, which is closed for renovations, Cantigny’s other attractions will welcome visitors: First Division Museum, a tribute to the military, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the park and gardens from 9 a.m. to sunset.

It’s a foretaste of the spring and summer glories to come to Cantigny’s grounds, a horticultural gem that is one of the largest display gardens in the Midwest, with more than 160,000 annuals, perennials, ground covers and flowering shrubs and trees.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Easter Egg Hunt

WHERE: Cantigny Park’s Parade Field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton

COST: $5 parking fee per car

INFORMATION: 630-668-5161, cantigny.org