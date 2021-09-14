Elmhurst Eagle Scout candidate brings StoryWalk outdoor reading adventure to local park

Tyler Janiak, an Eagle Scout candidate from Elmhurst, coordinated with Elmhurst Public Library and Elmhurst Park District to install a StoryWalk in Eldridge Park as part of his Eagle Scout service project. (Photo provided)

ELMHURST – In collaboration with the Elmhurst Park District and local Eagle Scout candidate Tyler Janiak, the Elmhurst Public Library is debuting Elmhurst’s StoryWalk Project this fall.

Janiak conceived the idea of providing his community with a StoryWalk after learning about the project’s mission to promote early literacy, physical activity and family time together in nature, a library news release stated. The goal matched up perfectly with Janiak’s interests, and is in line with both the park district’s and library’s outreach efforts.

Janiak prototyped the display panels, coordinated with stakeholders, raised funds and built the stands for the StoryWalk.

The StoryWalk is in Eldridge Park. The first panel can be found near the playground and follows the path that goes west between the soccer fields.

“Tomorrow I’ll Be Kind” by author-illustrator Jessica Hische is the debut StoryWalk title.

The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk is a registered service mark owned by Ferguson.