DuPage County Board members recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month

DuPage County Board Chairwoman Deborah Conroy and District 2 county board members Yeena Yoo, Paula Deacon Garcia and Liz Chaplin recently presented a proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month to Nicole Jordan of Family Shelter Service of Metropolitan Family Services of DuPage.

In DuPage County, approximately 225,000 residents are impacted by domestic violence annually, according to Family Shelter Service. The District 2 board members have organized a collection drive in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month that will support Family Shelter Service.

Needed items include household cleaning supplies, toiletry supplies and infant and toddler items including diapers sizes 6 and 7, baby wipes, diaper ointment, sippy cups, teething rings, new car seats and strollers.

Drop boxes are located at: 1111 W. Lake St., Addison; 422 N. Cass Ave., Westmont; 1111 E. Jackson St., Lombard; 115 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton; 421 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton.

The drive runs through the end of October. Residents can also purchase items from an online wish list at bit.ly/FSSDVAM or through a QR code to deliver items directly to the shelter.