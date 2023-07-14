State grant goes to Elmhurst Park District to update senior center

The Elmhurst Park District announced that State Sen. Suzy Glowiak Hilton (D-23rd District) secured a $250,000 grant from the state of Illinois for upgrades to the Mary E. Kies Recreation Center.

The news was unveiled during the center’s Birthday Bash, which celebrated the one-year anniversary of the facility’s opening, according to a news release. The KRC is home to adult programming at Elmhurst Park District. Located in Centennial Park at 155 E. St. Charles Road, it hosts art and wellness programs, as well as social events.

The center was acquired in 2019 after the park district’s Vision 2020 Comprehensive and Strategic Plan process indicated community support for a new or improved adult facility. It is more than double the size of The Abbey, the district’s previous senior center. The KRC received a number of updates before opening last summer, including remodeled restrooms for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, code enhancements and interior updates.

With the grant, the district now can update the facility’s kitchen to an ADA-accessible teaching kitchen that will provide recreational and instructional opportunities, while also serving senior luncheons. The funds also will help replace the flooring in the gymnasium next to the kitchen. The room often is used for luncheons, and the new surface will be safer and more accessible, according to the release.

The grant will be accepted officially by the park board. The projects are anticipated to be incorporated into the district’s 2024 budget, and completed next year.

