Glen Ellyn League of Women Voters to host candidate forums

In-Person Early Voting The winners of these races will appear on the April 6 ballot when municipal, school board and other local races are on the ballot. Early voting for the primary is available through Monday, Feb. 22, at: • McHenry County Administration Building, 667 Ware Road, Woodstock; • McHenry City Hall, 333 S. Green St., McHenry; • Nunda Township Offices, 3510 Bay Road, Crystal Lake; and • Lake in the Hills Village Hall, 600 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills. Voting hours for these four locations will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 21; and 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 22. (Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The League of Women Voters of Glen Ellyn will host a series of live virtual candidates forums over three consecutive Saturday mornings in March.

Forums will feature candidates for Glen Ellyn village president and trustee, Milton Township supervisor, and Districts 41, 87 and 89 school boards in the April 6 election.

To register to attend any of the candidates forums, voters should visit the League of Women Voters of Glen Ellyn website at lwvge.org.

The schedule for the forums:

March 6: 9 a.m. Glen Ellyn village president; 10 a.m. District 41 school board

March 13: 9 a.m., Glen Ellyn village trustee; 10 a.m., District 89 school board

March 20: 9 a.m. Milton Township supervisor; 10 a.m., District 87 school board

The goal of the nonpartisan candidates forums is to offer residents the chance to hear the candidates’ positions and become more knowledgeable about the issues facing the community.

The League of Women Voters has long hosted nonpartisan candidates forums. The organization’s mission is promoting voter education and access. In the past, forums took place in person, but with COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, all league forums are in a virtual environment this election cycle.

All candidates on the ballot for these offices have been invited to participate in the forums. Candidates will answer questions at the virtual forums that are submitted by the public. Live Zoom webinar capacity is limited but the event will be recorded and available for later viewing. To register and submit a question for consideration, visit lwvge.org.

The forums are moderated by Barbara Yong, a trained league moderator who is a member of the La Grange League of Women Voters.