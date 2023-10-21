Lyons Township High School musicians selected to ILMEA District I ensembles

Forty-six Lyons Township High School music students have been selected to the Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) District I Band, Choir, Orchestra, Jazz Band and Jazz Choir.

Students were selected through a highly competitive audition process during which more than 2,000 students auditioned from over 80 high schools in Chicago and the west and south suburbs. Selected students will spend a day working with guest conductors in a large ensemble format which culminates in a series of festival performances.

Musicians selected include:

Band--Dylan Andrade, Isabelle Blazis, Xander Buckhalter, John Crandall, Logan Doyle, Jack Farley, Piper Murray, Rachel O’Riley, Nicholas Pabijan, Egan Payne, Lukas Phillips, Katherine Prystalski, Nate Scalzo, Emily Schuler, Audrey Shell, Luke Soles, Katherine Suttle, Jude Short, Charlie Wolcott.

Orchestra--Lucy Dillenbeck, Anthony Galvez, Grace Kovacs, Agnes Kuchta, Gwendolyn Strickler, Kai Werlinsky.

Choir--Molly Banos, Ginny Gibbs, Abigail Grech, Sophia Jiotis, Emma Klotz, Sofia Magajne, Vincent Meccia, Josephine Mensik, A.J. Tromp, Hannah Vadbunker.

Jazz Band--Ava Bailey, John Crandall, Leo Dempsey, Mckinley Huffman, Jude Short, Michael Wall, Michael Wall, Charlie Wolcott.

Vocal Jazz--Ian Enselman, Vincent Meccia, Hannah Vadbunker.

This is the first step in being selected as an all-state musician, which selects the finest musicians throughout the state of Illinois and invites them to participate in all-state ensembles at the state music convention in January.