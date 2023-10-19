Lyons Township High School names South Campus students of the month

Lyons Township High School has released its October 2023 Students of the Month. Students were nominated by their teachers then selected by the various departments as the most exemplary students in each subject.

The students are: David Anderson of Countryside, Daniel Aviles of La Grange Park, Michael Becker of La Grange Park, Owen Collins of La Grange, Andrew Deditz of La Grange Park, Collin Francis of Western Springs, Teresa Holmes of. La Grange Park, Alexander Mejia of Brookfield, Carolina Pizano of Brookfield, Isabella Recker of Western Springs and Hilary Steger of Brookfield.