Woodridge Park District, School District 68 collaborate to replace Muphy, Edgewood playgrounds

New playground equipment will be coming this fall to Murphy and Edgewood elementary schools in Woodridge.

Woodridge Park District staff collaborated with the Woodridge School District 68 administrative team and each school’s principal, as well as getting feedback from students and faculty, a park district news release stated.

The final selection of the new playground equipment was determined through an online survey for teachers and students to select their favorite playground design. The Woodridge Park District Board of Commissioners approved the authorization to purchase equipment and bid site work at the February meeting.

The proposed work includes renovations of the existing playground areas and site improvements at both schools. The scope of work includes replacement of existing modular playground equipment at both sites, replacement of swings at Edgewood School, replacement of existing wood timber borders with poured concrete barrier curbing and seat walls, replacement of engineered wood fiber playground safety surfacing, drainage improvements, the addition of accessible ramps, paving for accessible site amenities (benches and trash receptacles) and landscape plantings for increased shade.

New playground equipment is planned for Edgewood Elementary School in Woodridge in 2023. (Image provided by Woodridge Park District)

Because of a long-standing intergovernmental partnership between the two agencies, the playground replacement costs will be funded cooperatively by both School District 68 and the Woodridge Park District. The sharing in costs also allows park district staff to enhance the two playground areas in line with the district’s typical park developments, with the addition of site furnishings (benches and trash receptacles) and the planting of shade trees.

Construction is expected to begin in June, with the nonprofit organization Kids Around the World removing the existing structures to refurbish and reuse them in an underserved community as part of an international mission project. The playground replacement improvements are expected to be finished before the 2023-24 school year begins.