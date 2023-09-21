Celebrate Oktoberfest at Brookfield Zoo Sept. 23

Oktoberfest at Brookfield Zoo, presented by Leinenkugel’s, will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. Join the celebration with live polka music, authentic German food, and beer.

Guests can head to the Zoo’s East Mall to enjoy and even dance to live polka music. Members of the Polka Confetti band will entertain guests with two one-hour sets at 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. After a short break, the Alpine Thunder band will take the stage for two afternoon sets at 2:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

While at the East Mall, guests 21 and older can spin the prize wheel for a chance to win Oktoberfest swag. Those strolling through the park should be on the lookout for the Leinie’s mobile PolkaPedi that will be riding around the Zoo offering complimentary memorabilia to 21 and over zoogoers.

Bratwurst, sausages, pretzels with cheese and other menu items will be available to buy.

Oktoberfest is free with general admission to the Zoo. For information, visit CZS.org/Oktoberfest.