Brookfield Zoo’s annual Zoo Run to be held Sunday

Runners, walkers and animal lovers of all ages can sprint, scamper or stride at Brookfield Zoo’s annual Zoo Run on Sept. 10. The run will benefit the Chicago Zoological Society’s Animal Care and Conservation Fund that is dedicated to making a difference for species across the globe and at Brookfield Zoo.

The 5K chip-timed race begins at 8:30 a.m. Children between the ages of 4 and 13 are welcome to register for the 1-mile Kids Dash, which starts at 9:30 a.m.

The route for both races takes place inside the park along pathways that go past many of the animals. Participants can invite family and friends to cheer them on during the event, and afterwards enjoy walking around the park at a more leisurely pace to see everyone’s favorite animals.

At 10 a.m., a ceremony will take place in the Discovery Center parking lot, where awards will be presented to the first-, second-, and third-place male and female finishers in the 5K as well as the top three participants in the 1-mile Kids Dash.

Registration for the 5K is $40 and $30 for the 1-mile Kids Dash. Participants in both runs receive free zoo admission and parking for themselves and their friends and family members, a sling backpack featuring the 2023 Zoo Run logo, a timed-bib and snacks and beverages.

On race day, registrants can enter and check in at the North Gate entrance starting at 6:30 a.m. Zoo Run will occur rain or shine. To register and for additional information, visit CZS.org/ZooRun.