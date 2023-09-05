Taste of Lemont set for Sept. 9

The lineups both for entertainment and food and drink have been established for the Lemont High School Educational Foundation’s Food for Thought: Taste of Lemont, which will be held from 5-11 p.m. Sept. 9 near the Metra Lot in downtown Lemont.

This fun family-friendly event will feature some of the best food and beverages the Lemont community can offer, as well as a full slate of entertainment, according to a news release.

Tickets are on sale now and $10 if purchased in advance ($15 in person at the door). Admission is free for ages 14 and under, and also free for Lemont High School students with a valid student ID.

Click here to purchase tickets

The Taste of Lemont is the foundation’s most important annual fundraiser, and it again will be open to all ages. The entertainment will kick off shortly after 5 p.m. with a performance from Lemont High School’s marching band. Joe Fascetta and Don’t Talk to Strangers will follow, while Shout Out will serve as the evening’s headliner.

As with previous years, the format will be typical of a “Taste of...” event, with food tickets purchased on site and redeemed with the vendors. Each restaurant will have multiple options on its menu.

The line-up of food and drink providers will include: Barrel & Vine, Big Ed’s Shed, Bottles, The Creamery, Digs on Canal (feat. Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria), Heroes West, Jimbo’s Pizza, LHS Blue & Gold Athletic Boosters, MaMa D’s, Matt’s Barbecue, Moreno’s Mexican Restaurant, Pollyanna Brewing Company, Rosati’s Pizza and Wooden Paddle.

In addition to food and beverages and live music throughout the evening, the Taste of Lemont will feature a “Split the Pot” fundraiser.

The Taste of Lemont will be a rain or shine event. Individuals who do not wish to purchase tickets online may do so in person should call 630-243-3280.

The foundation has awarded more than $540,000 in grants to aid Lemont High School’s students, faculty and staff since 2007, as well as more than $125,000 to help make the CITGO Innovation Academy a reality. A primary reason it has been able to provide that level of support is the success of the “Food for Thought” series.

Proceeds from “Food for Thought” benefit the LHSEF, whose mission is to partner with the community to make lasting improvements to Lemont High School that will enhance the total educational experience for all of its students.