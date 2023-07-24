Carol Stream Park District names new executive director

Sue Rini, former Carol Stream Park District deputy director, assumed the position of Carol Stream Park District executive director upon the July 21 retirement of Executive Director Jim Reuter.

Rini has 24 years of park district experience. As deputy director, she oversaw finance, human resources, risk management, information technology, marketing and registration services.

Rini previously served as Carol Stream’s director of finance and administration, superintendent of human resources and risk management and recreation supervisor. Before joining the park district, she worked in the private sector specializing in banking research and education.

Some of Rini’s accomplishments include consecutive GFOA Awards for Excellence in Financial Accounting since 2009, Distinguished Agency Accreditation since 2007, Gold Medal Award winner in 2002 and 2008 and runner up in 2014, and a $37 million referendum in 2010 enabling the construction of the Fountain View Recreation Center, McCaslin Sports Complex, along with multiple playground and recreational trail improvements. Rini has played a significant role in being awarded over $5.4 million in grants.

Rini has served in a leadership capacity on numerous industry related advisory groups, committees and boards. She currently serves on the PDRMA board of directors and is an active member of the IPRA accounting and finance section. She was also a speaker at various parks and recreation conference sessions, professional development and supervisor symposiums.

Rini lived in Carol Stream for 20 years to raise her family. She and her spouse George have three daughters and four grandchildren. She enjoys boating, water sports and spending time with family.