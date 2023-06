Incumbent DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert “Bob” Berlin is seeking reelection, he announced Tuesday.

Berlin, a Republican from Downers Grove, was appointed to the office in 2010 and was elected in 2012, 2016 and 2020.

He has been a prosecutor for more than 35 years, including stints in Cook and Kane counties.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230627/dupage-states-attorney-robert-berlin-to-seek-reelection