Celebrate the holidays at special events throughout DuPage County

Grab those mittens and get out to enjoy the merriment of the season with plenty of festive fun. Enjoy spectacular lights, visit with Santa and don’t miss the holiday shopping fun in your hometown community.

Addison

5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Addison Christmas Tree Lighting in Village Green, 1 Friendship Plaza. The tradition continues with the lighting of the village tree. Before the lights flip at 8 p.m., enjoy the Holiday Craft Fair, visits with Santa in the Gazebo and holiday music by the Vagabond Singers and school groups.

4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Addison Christmas Parade. Catch Santa as he makes his way through the neighborhoods aboard a fire truck. See the website for route and link to track the parade. Visit ithappensinaddison.com for information.

Bartlett

5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Holiday Tree Lighting in Bartlett Park at Oak and North avenues. Enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, cookies and a DJ spinning holiday music. Get photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and enjoy holiday music from the South Elgin High School choir. Visit bartlettil.gov for information.

Bloomingdale

3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Festival of Lights in Old Town Park Pavilion, 108 S. Bloomingdale Road. Visit with Santa, take a ride on horse-drawn carriages and shop the Kris Kringle Market. Be sure to see the tree lighting at 7 p.m. The festival fun and shopping continues through Dec. 23. Visit bloomingdaleparks.org for information.

Carol Stream

6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 Tree lighting in Ross Ferraro Town Center, 960 Gary Ave. Celebrate the season with a festive evening that includes music and Santa’s arrival. Visit the Fountain View Recreation Center for snacks, holiday crafts and a dance performance.

Downers Grove

4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at the Main Street Train Station in downtown Downers Grove. After the event save time for a stroll through the business district.

Elmhurst

5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. Tree lighting in Wilder Park, 175 S. Prospect Ave. Featuring a visit with Santa and the opportunity to have photos with Santa, as well as holiday music and games. Visit epd.org for information.

4 and 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Elmhurst University Festival of Lessons and Carols, Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel, 190 Prospect Ave. The tradition, started in 1961, includes nine scriptural readings interspersed with choral music. The 7 p.m. services will be livestreamed. Visit Elmhurst.edu for information.

Glen Ellyn

6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. Holiday Walk in downtown Glen Ellyn at Main Street and Crescent Avenue. Watch the lights begin twinkling and get a start on holiday shopping in the downtown business district. Arrive early and catch Santa arriving by foot from the fire station. After the tree lighting, visit with Santa at the fire house for photos. Visit glenellynchamber.com/holiday for additional details.

10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. “Elf” at the Glen Art Theatre, 540 Crescent Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Visit glenellynchamber.com/holiday for more information.

Nov. 25-Feb. 20: Polar Plaza Ice Skating Rink, Crescent parking lot, west of Main Street. Grab those skates and enjoy a chance to glide through the temporary outdoor rink. The rink will be open to ice skating and curling. Visit gepark.org/polar-plaza for times, rules and the Glen Ellyn Park District Hotline, which is updated when the rink is closed because of weather. Rink is free. No skate rentals available.

10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. “Polar Express” at Glen Art Theatre, 540 Crescent Blvd., Glen Ellyn. See glenellynchamber.com/holiday for more information.

10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. “Arthur Christmas” at Glen Art Theatre, 540 Crescent Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Visit glenellynchamber.com/holiday for information.

10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” at Glen Art Theatre, 540 Crescent Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Visit glenellynchamber.com/holiday for more information.

Hanover Park

5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Holiday Tree Lighting in Ontarioville Plaza, 1931 Ontarioville Road. Join the fun with carols, meet some reindeer, enjoy games and activities. See hpil.org for information.

Hinsdale

5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Hinsdale Christmas Walk in downtown Hinsdale. The holiday tradition continues with the holiday tree lighting ceremony. Meet Santa, ride the carousel and trackless train and visit vendors for holiday treats and games. Visit hinsdalechamber.com/christmas-walk/ for information.

Itasca

4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. Winter Wonderland Holiday Lighting in Usher Park, 203 S. Walnut St. Santa and Mrs. Claus will make a stop in Itasca to greet families. Enjoy holiday music and performers and see the 32-foot holiday tree sparkle with lights. Enjoy the lights with a stroll through the Winter Wonderland through Jan. 15. Visit itascaparkdistrict.com for additional details.

Lisle

4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Once Upon a Christmas at The Museums at Lisle Station Park, 921 School St. Includes Santa parade, the tree lighting, hot chocolate and hot apple cider, as well as food trucks with items available for purchase. Visit museumsatlislestation.org for more details.

3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Take Note Holiday Concert at Lisle Senior High School Auditorium, 1800 Short St. The vocal group Take Note performs festive and familiar songs of the season, and the audience will even have a few singalongs. Tickets are $10 a person and available online through the Lisle Park District at lisleparkdistrict.org

Illumination: Tree Lights at the Morton Arboretum, daily through Jan. 7. Walk through tree-lined trails surrounded by lights, colors and sound including new designs to celebrate the 10th anniversary of this festival. See website to reserve tickets. Cost ranges from $11 to $27 a person. Visit Mortonarb.org for information.

Lombard

5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Jingles Belle Jubilee in multiple locations near downtown Lombard. In addition to the tree lighting and Santa’s arrival in Lilacia Park, enjoy music concerts, crafts and activities and food trucks. The Lombard Historical Society will offer Victorian cottage tours and there will be concerts at Lombard Bible Church and Maple Street Chapel. See the website for locations and times. Lombardparks.com/jubilee

Daily through Dec. 31. Holiday Lights in Lilacia Park, 150 S. Park Ave. Enjoy lights and decorations throughout the park. Santa will be available for visits on select Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings. Visit Lombardparks.com for information.

Roselle

12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Winter Fest in the Roselle Public Library District, 40 S. Park St. Visit with Santa and enjoy live music with children’s musician Laura Doherty and the Heartbeats.

2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Winter Fest at the Roselle Town Center. Enjoy Winter Fest with strolling carolers, food trucks, ice sculptures and much more. Visit rparks.org for details.

West Chicago

4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Frosty Fest and Tree Lighting Ceremony in downtown West Chicago. Enjoy food, music and activities as you welcome the special guests: Santa and Mrs. Claus. westchicago.org

Westmont

5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Snow Much Fun in Veterans Memorial Park, 75 E. Richmond St. Enjoy an evening of fun with a chance to take selfies in Santa’s sleigh or inside a giant snow globe. Even if there’s no snow, visitors can slide down an inflatable slide for a nominal fee. There will be wagon rides around the park and a visit from the Green Valley Dog Sled Drivers and their rescue huskies. Free admission with some fees for activities. Visit hollydaysfestival.com for information.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The Westmont High School Band Craft Show at Westmont High School, 909 Oakwood Drive. This craft show returns for its 32nd year with more than 100 booths of vendors offering handmade arts and crafts. Admission and parking is free. See hollydaysfestival.com for details.

5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Holly Days Opening Ceremony & Frosty and Friends Parade in downtown Westmont. Watch the parade make its way through the streets of Westmont and after the celebration enjoy live entertainment, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus and treats. hollydaysfestival.com.

Wheaton

6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. The Annual Wheaton Christmas Parade in downtown Wheaton. This community tradition returns followed by the Christmas tree lighting at 7 p.m. Through December enjoy events downtown from live music to visits with Santa. See the full lineup at downtownwheaton.com.

Nov. 25-Jan. 8. Nights of Lights. Visit Adams Park in Wheaton for its holiday lighting display, which features more than 55,000 bulbs. Admission is free. downtownwheaton.com

Dec. 1-Jan. 8: Christmas Tree Walk in downtown Wheaton. Check out the display of 50 Christmas trees. Vote for your favorite tree. Find the ballot and map at downtownwheaton.com.

6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. “The Polar Express” movie at The Moments on Main, 122 N. Main St. Grab the blankets and lawn chairs and settle in with friends to watch the holiday movie. downtownwheaton.com

Worth the Drive

Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo. Select dates through Dec. 31. Event runs from 3 to 9 p.m. Marking its 41st year is the return of the holiday lights festival that features caroling to the animals, photo opportunities and millions of lights, as well as holiday displays. There is a skating rink inside the zoo for an additional $7 a skater. There is a limited number of skate rentals available. Zoo admission for Holiday magic is $17.95 to $24.95 and parking is $13.40. Reservations required to park in the North Gate lot. Information: czs.org.