COVID infections on the rise in DuPage County

After a sharp decline since a peak in January, COVID-19 infections are rising again in DuPage County, bringing the county from a low to medium community level, according to a DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) news release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 Community Levels Framework defines medium transmission as higher than 200 cases per 100,000 residents, also factoring in new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days and the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients. As of May 4, DuPage County is reporting 259 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to the release.

COVID-19 cases are especially high among youth aged 1-19 years old. Reported COVID-19 cases among this age group in DuPage County spiked dramatically in January due to the winter Omicron surge, peaking at approximately 714 cases reported in one day. Cases began rising again in early April, now with approximately 134 cases reported daily, which is higher than most other points throughout the pandemic, the release stated.

“Vaccines and treatments for COVID-19 are now widely available and play a crucial part in preventing severe illness related to COVID-19. Individuals can visit https://www.covid.gov/ to find Test-to-Treat locations, providing necessary testing and treatment near them.” Karen Ayala, executive director of the DCHD, said in the release. “If you test positive for COVID-19, let your healthcare provider know about your positive test and talk with them about whether COVID-19 treatments are appropriate for you.”

COVID-19 vaccination and boosting continue to be critical prevention measures as well. According to Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) vaccination data, while 75% of youth age 12-17 years are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, only 50% of children aged 5-11 years are fully vaccinated in DuPage County.

Low vaccination rates continue to increase risk of preventable infection, severe illness and COVID-19 spread in households, schools, gatherings and communities. Continuing to expand vaccine coverage and ensuring all eligible people are up to date with vaccination is essential to protecting individuals against hospitalizations and deaths.

The coming weeks will be critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19.DCHD reminds individuals that we have the tools to manage and prevent severe illness related to COVID-19, such as:

Staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

Staying home and getting tested if you have symptoms.

if you have symptoms. Wearing the most protective mask you can that fits well, especially if you have symptoms, a positive test, or been exposed to COVID-19.

Washing your hands often or using a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol, especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Increasing air flow and maintaining improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible. Spending more time outdoors and in well-ventilated settings.

You may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others. If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions. More information and resources are available at www.dupagehealth.org/covid19.