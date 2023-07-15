Mustang Mad Dash to prepare new Downers Grove South students for school

Members of the Downers Grove South High School Class of 2027 and transfer students are invited to the Mustang Mad Dash from 1-6 p.m. Aug. 19. at the school, 1436 Norfolk St., Downers Grove.

The Mustang Mad Dash is a great way to learn about Downers Grove South Incoming freshmen and transfer students are placed in small groups of approximately 10 students with two or three leaders who are sophomores, juniors and seniors. Throughout the afternoon, students will:

Listen to inspirational keynote speakers

Attend workshops about student activities, athletics, and DGS traditions

Learn about how to have a successful first year

View student-created skits about common issues they’ll face in high school

Take a general tour of the building (note: they will not have time to tour their own personal class schedules)

Ask questions and get advice from upper-level students and make new friends

Have a provided snack and some social time to meet their new classmates

Participants will receive an official Mustang Mad Dash T-shirt during the event. Appropriate casual school dress is required. Students will be expected to follow all safety rules and regulations.

Participants must arrive at the main entrance between 12:45-1 p.m. They are expected to arrive on time and stay for the entire event. Entry to the event is prohibited after 1:30 pm. Parents must come into the school and sign their student out if they choose to leave early. Students must be picked up at the main entrance promptly at 6 p.m.

The school will accommodate students with special needs. Please contact the school before the event if your student has any special needs or circumstances (physical limitations, mental health concerns, etc.). If a student has dietary restrictions, they are welcome to bring their own snack.

The cost of the event is $15 and includes a t-shirt and snack. The online registration is Aug. 14. Walk-in registration is permitted, but there will be a $20 fee. All registration is done online through the District 99 Web Store. If you already have an account, you can log in to the D99 Web Store at: https://csd99.revtrak.net

You’ll need to create an account if you still need one. You’ll use this same system for school registration and fee payment. From the main D99 Web Store Page, Select “student activities,” then “events,” then “Mad Dash, 2023.” or click here.

No refunds will be issued if students do not attend the event. Students who qualify for a school fee waiver will not be charged for this event.

