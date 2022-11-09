Nine votes. District 66 referendum may lose again by slim margin

Nine votes may determine the fate of the proposed Center Cass School District 66 limiting tax rate increase referendum, and those nine votes could lead to a narrow failure yet again for the district’s efforts.

A total of 5,708 ballots were cast on the issue Tuesday, with 2,850 votes in support of the referendum and 2,859 against, according to unofficial results. However, mail-in ballots are still arriving until the election is certified in two weeks.

Opposition to the referendum had shrunk significantly since the first time it appeared on the ballot in June when 60% of voters voted against the referendum.

Budget cuts have already taken place in response to the June referendum failure, and more are expected with the results of this election cycle. Cuts made as a result of the June election cycle include reductions in bussing routes, which has impacted the amount of learning time students have in the classroom, and extracurricular cuts.

Some opponents of the referendum believed the request was too similar to that on the June ballot and voiced concerns as to the trustworthiness of the district. In response, between June and November the district made efforts to have more educational meetings with the community and formed a Community Engagement Committee to help residents understand the district’s need and its plan if the referendum were to pass.

The November referendum asked for a limiting tax rate increase of 0.4%, a 20% reduction in the request from June that the district hoped would persuade enough voters to support the effort. With the failure of the referendum, the financial future of the district is in question and the possibility of state involvement looms ahead.