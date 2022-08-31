Anonymous donor to cover cost of drag bingo event at Downers Grove library

An anonymous donation will cover the cost of an upcoming drag-themed bingo event at the Downers Grove Public Library, officials announced Wednesday.

The money is coming from a community member, library officials said in an updated statement on the facility’s website. The presenter’s fee is $125, officials have said.

The 90-minute event, to be hosted by a drag queen using the stage name Aurora Divine, is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 11, at the library, 1050 Curtiss St. It’s open to seventh- through 12th-graders. Bingo games and a short lip-sync performance of Katy Perry’s song “Firework” are planned, officials said.

The event has been denounced by Republican congressional candidate Keith Pekau, who is running for the 6th District seat now held by Democrat Sean Casten of Downers Grove.

Pekau, who also is Orland Park’s mayor, called the gathering “inappropriate” and “an unacceptable use of taxpayer funds” in statements released on Facebook and his campaign website.

Casten supports the event and criticized Pekau’s stance.

The event also has been condemned by Awake Illinois, a Naperville-based group that has made queerphobic social media posts and encouraged people to protest a recent drag show at a Lake in the Hills bakery.

The group’s government affairs director, former GOP lieutenant governor candidate Kathleen Murphy, handles communications for Pekau’s campaign.

Library officials defended the bingo program in a lengthy letter posted to its website and social media accounts, and in subsequent interviews. The performance will be age-appropriate and not sexual, officials insisted.

“Performers craft their show to fit their intended audience and venue,” the library’s letter reads. “Their performance for adults at a bar will not be the same as their performance for teens at a library.”

Neither Pekau nor Awake Illinois leaders have responded to interview requests.

Library patron Kathy McJacobson on Wednesday said she had no problems with the event.

“It’s bingo,” she said. “I think anything that gets kids in the library is a good thing.”

Fellow patron Kathy Grevas noted that the private donation indicates people want the event to occur.

“Times have changed,” she said. “We have to be accepting of the fact that there are different people in this world, and some of them are transgender.”

The bingo event is free to attend but limited to 40 participants -- and 40 already have signed up. Wait-list registration at downersgrove.libnet.info/event/7056711 is required.

Library officials are speaking with Downers Grove police about extra security.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220831/anonymous-donor-to-cover-cost-of-drag-bingo-event-at-downers-grove-library