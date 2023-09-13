Lombard man accused of leading police on high-speed chase on I-355

Bond was set at $500,000 Wednesday for a Lombard man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase, authorities said.

Jameel Hall Smith, 26, of the 300 block of West Maple Street, is charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, three counts of misdemeanor DUI and eight misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, including reckless driving and possession of open alcohol by driver, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Also at Wednesday’s hearing, an additional bond of $250,000 was set for Hall Smith following allegations that he failed to appear in court in June 2023 on retail theft charges, according to the release.

About 11:20 p.m. Sept. 12, Carol Stream police tried to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding, no registration light and no front headlight. The vehicle, later determined to be driven by Hall Smith, accelerated away from police. Hall Smith continued to flee officers, weaving in and out of traffic and reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph along Geneva Road and North Avenue, according to the release.

Hall Smith allegedly entered Interstate 355 and continued to flee officers reaching speeds in excess of 110 mph before crashing into the center median causing the car to hit a semi truck and lose a front tire. Hall Smith continued to drive on his front axle for about two miles before exiting the car and fleeing on foot. He was arrested following a brief foot pursuit. Following the crash, authorities allegedly smelled alcohol on Hall Smith’s breath and found an open bottle of tequila in his car, according to the release.

“The allegations that while under the influence of alcohol, Mr. Hall Smith led officers on a 110-mph high-speed chase are beyond disturbing,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “I can’t be more clear – anyone who attempts to flee from police will be caught and will only find themselves facing more serious charges. Thankfully, no innocent motorists or pedestrians were injured or worse as a result of Mr. Hall Smith’s alleged actions. I urge everyone, if you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, pull over. Attempting to outrun the police will only make things worse for you.”

Hall Smith’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 6 for arraignment.