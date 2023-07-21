Downers Grove man faces robbery charges after allegedly stealing concert tickets at gunpoint

Bond was set Friday at $750,000 for a Downers Grove man accused of robbing at gunpoint a man of three Summer Smash concert wristband tickets, authorities said.

Jordan Daurham, 20, of the 1200 block of 71st Street, is charged with one count of armed robbery, one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On June 24, Daurham allegedly arranged with his victim over Snapchat to meet for the purpose of Daurham selling the victim three wristband tickets to the upcoming Summer Smash concert for $100 each, according to the release.

The victim met Daurham near the intersection of Powell Street and Norfolk Avenue later that day to complete the transaction. Daurham arrived about 2 p.m. at the location in a black Hyundai Sonata that was reported stolen out of Chicago on June 20, according to the release.

The victim allegedly gave Daurham $300 for the three wristband tickets and Daurham handed the wristband tickets to the victim. Daurham then allegedly pulled out a black Glock handgun with an extended magazine and pointed it at the victim. Daurham demanded the wristband tickets back from the victim and then fled the scene in the Sonata, according to the release.

Through the course of their investigation, Downers Grove police identified Daurham as a suspect. On July 19, police located Daurham outside his apartment. When police commanded Daurham to stop walking, he instead began running from them. After a brief foot pursuit, police took Daurham into custody. When Daurham was arrested, he was in possession of a black P80 9mm handgun with an extended magazine that contained 13 rounds of ammunition, according to the release.

“The allegation that in a residential neighborhood, just a block away from a high school, Mr. Daurham pulled out a loaded weapon and robbed a man at gunpoint is shocking,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “This type of violent gun crime will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force and effect of the law.”

Daurham’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 18 for arraignment.