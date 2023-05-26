Lemont man on work-release program leads police on high-speed chase

Bond was set Thursday at $100,000 for a man currently on work release accused of leading police on a high-speed chase, authorities said.

Carlos Russian, 36, of the 700 block of Chestnut Street, Lemont, is charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, one count of driving while license suspended/revoked – third violation and multiple petty traffic offenses, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On April 28, Russian was sentenced to one year of conditional discharge and 30 days of work release after being found guilty of driving with a revoked license.

On Wednesday, at approximately midnight, Russian left the DuPage County Jail per the conditions of his work release sentence. He started his motorcycle and left the county complex southbound on County Farm Road to westbound Roosevelt Road at which point a following DuPage County Sheriff Deputy activated his emergency lights and sirens, according to the release.

Instead of pulling over, Russian allegedly accelerated, reaching speeds of approximately 85 mph before disobeying a red light and turning southbound on Winfield Road at which time the deputy terminated pursuit. Later that day, Russian returned to the DuPage County Jail to continue serving his work release sentence. He was taken into custody and charged at this time, the release stated.

“The allegations that while on work release from the County Jail, Mr. Russian not only drove his motorcycle, which he was prohibited from doing because his driver’s license is revoked, but then fled from the police at nearly eighty-five-miles-an-hour, are outrageous,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Berlin said in the release. “Once again, if you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, pull over. Fleeing will only make matters worse, as you will be caught and face additional charges.”

Russian’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 30 for arraignment.