Lombard man faces aggravated DUI charges after crashing car into house: authorities

A Lombard man has been charged with aggravated DUI for allegedly driving his car into a Villa Park house Feb. 19, authorities said.

Thomas Whitlock, 38, of the 200 block South Chase Avenue, appeared at a bond hearing Wednesday in front of Judge Ann Celine O’Hallaren Walsh who set bail at $250,000.

In all, Whitlock is charged with one count of aggravated DUI–3rd violation-BAC.16 or more, one count of aggravated DUI–license suspended or revoked, three counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and 14 counts of misdemeanor and petty driving offenses, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Feb. 19, at approximately 8:39 p.m., a Villa Park police officer was dispatched to the Jewel grocery store for a call of a Chevrolet Silverado that was allegedly speeding. The officer attempted to stop the truck, later determined to be driven by Whitlock, but the truck fled, according to the release.

The officer pursued Whitlock, who at times reached speeds of 69 mph in a 25-mph zone. The pursuit allegedly continued to Maple Street in Lombard where Whitlock lost control of the truck and crashed into a residence on the 900 block of East Maple Street, the release stated.

After the crash, Whitlock attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody. When searching the vehicle, authorities found an open bottle of vodka on the front passenger’s seat. Whitlock was transported to a local hospital for medical attention. It is alleged that Whitlock’s B.A.C was .232, authorities said.

“It is alleged that following an evening of drinking, Thomas Whitlock made the unwise decision to not only get behind the wheel of a truck, but to also lead police on a high-speed chase through a residential neighborhood, ultimately crashing his truck into a residence,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.” “This type of dangerous behavior that puts public safety at risk will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force of the law. What I find particularly infuriating is that alcohol-related crashes, such as is alleged in this case, are 100% avoidable. Thankfully, no one in the home or on the streets was injured or worse.”

“The alleged actions of Mr. Whitlock have left us aghast as to why he would even contemplate operating a motor vehicle in the alcoholic state he was allegedly reported to be in,” Villa Park Chief of Police Michael Rivas said in the release. “His alleged decision to speed, and attempt to evade, placed everyone in his path in danger. The Villa Park Police Department will vigorously and aggressively go after all who are not fit to operate a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. We urge everyone to obey, and stop, for the emergency lights and sirens of all emergency vehicles.”

Whitlock’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 22 for arraignment.