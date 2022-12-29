Juvenile involved in 2021 Westmont BMW dealership burglary, assault sentenced

A 17-year-old Cook County juvenile who was found guilty of all charges brought against him including burglary and assaulting a police officer has been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice for an indeterminate amount of time not to exceed his 21st birthday.

Wednesday’s sentencing stems from an incident at a Westmont BMW dealership on Dec. 31, 2021, that involved an officer discharging his service weapon.

On Nov. 23, 2022, following a two-day-bench trial, Judge Anthony Coco found the juvenile guilty of two counts of armed violence and one count each burglary, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and aggravated assault on a police officer, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

The juvenile was one of four individuals charged in the case. The cases against the juvenile’s co-defendants, Angel Martin, 24, of Dolton; Semaje Wheeler, 19, of Chicago; and Brian Garrett, 19, of Chicago, are currently pending.

Martin, Wheeler and Garrett have all been charged with eight counts of armed violence, one count of burglary and one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, the release stated.

On Dec. 31, 2021, at approximately 4:27 a.m., Westmont police received information of a burglary in progress at the Laurel BMW located on Ogden Avenue. Two officers responded to the call and upon their arrival allegedly encountered two individuals, later identified as the juvenile and Martin, exiting the showroom and entering a white Acura with two occupants, later identified as Wheeler and Garrett, the release stated.

After arriving at the dealership, the juvenile and Martin, armed with a pry bar, allegedly attempted to enter the building on the east side but were unsuccessful. The two then joined Wheeler and Garrett in the Acura, drove to the west side of the building, exited the vehicle again and attempted to gain entry to the building with the pry bar, according to the release.

Martin allegedly eventually grabbed a landscaping rock and threw it through a pane of glass in the garage bay door. The juvenile and Martin entered the building through the broken window.

Once alerted to the arrival of the police, the two suspects allegedly exited the building and entered the Acura to flee. Police, however, had blocked the driveway with their squad car. Officers exited the squad car and as the Acura attempted to flee, drew their weapons and ordered the offenders to stop and exit the car, the release stated.

It is alleged that the defendants attempted to flee in the Acura, which was driven by the juvenile, by driving directly at one of the uniformed officers, at which time the officer discharged his weapon striking the juvenile in the chest and grazing Martin, who was seated in the front passenger seat. As the vehicle approached, the officer ran out of the path of the Acura and used his free hand to push off the vehicle to avoid injury, according to the release.

The vehicle fled east on Ogden Avenue to northbound Route 83. Near 22nd Street in Oak Brook, the vehicle crashed into a ditch and the four occupants fled on foot. All four suspects were arrested a short time later, the release stated.

The juvenile, who was the driver of the vehicle, was taken to a hospital for medical attention where he remained until when he was discharged into the custody of authorities. He has remained in custody since that time.

It was later determined that the Acura had been stolen on Dec. 21, 2021, out of Lake County. When processing the scene, police located three firearms inside the Acura: a Glock 23 40 caliber with an extended magazine, a Poly 80 gun with a round in the chamber and a Glock 17 9mm with a fully loaded 24-round magazine. Officers also found a Glock 19 with an extended magazine just outside the Acura near the driver’s side door, authorities said.

Three of the firearms appeared to have switches that could render the firearms fully automatic. Inside the vehicle, officers also found a 50-round drum magazine that was nearly full, 28 key fobs for various automobiles and two pry bars.

“Judge Coco’s sentence of the maximum detention allowable by law sends a strong, unambiguous message that regardless of a defendant’s age, in DuPage County we will not allow the type of violent behavior exhibited by the juvenile to stand,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Whether the accused is a juvenile or not, we will do whatever is necessary to protect the public and will mount an aggressive prosecution against anyone accused of committing a violent crime.”