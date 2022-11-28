Tow truck driver sentenced to 50 years after fatally shooting man in road rage incident

A tow trucker driver has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting the driver of a semitrailer truck following a road rage altercation in April 2017.

Anthony Tillmon, 40, formerly of Lansing, was found guilty in May of first-degree murder following a five-day bench trial. He has remained in custody on a $3 million bond ince turning himself in on April 25, 2017.

On April 21, 2017, at approximately 4:50 p.m., the victim, Eduardo Munoz, 43, of Florida, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 88 in Oak Brook. While driving, Munoz and Tillmon were involved in some type of road rage incident and appeared to be yelling at each other, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Shortly thereafter, near the Interstate 294 Interchange, Tillmon pulled his vehicle alongside the driver’s side of Munoz’s semitrailer, pointed a handgun at Munoz and pulled the trigger, hitting Munoz three times as he was driving. Following the shooting, Tillmon exited the highway and sped away, the release stated.

An investigation into the shooting conducted by the Illinois State Police and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office led authorities to Tillmon, who turned himself in at the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

After being shot, Munoz was able to pull his semitrailer to the right shoulder of the road. He was found in the driver’s seat of the semitrailer and transported to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead due to multiple gunshot wounds, the release stated.

“Anthony Tillmon, in a complete display of disregard for public safety, opened fire during rush hour on a crowded highway and murdered a man he had never met simply because he could not control his anger” DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Robert Berlin said in the release.

“Truck drivers have an extremely stressful job and for someone to violently take the life of a man who was just trying to make an honest living is inexcusable,” Berlin added. “This senseless loss of life drastically changed the lives of Eduardo’s family and friends, who are now left with only their memories of Eduardo to see them through their days. I wish them all strength, particularly at this time of year as they once again celebrate the holidays without Eduardo?”

Tillmon will be required to serve 100% of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He will receive credit for time served in the DuPage County Jail.