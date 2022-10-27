Bond denied for second man charged in Wheaton T-Mobile store robbery

Bond was denied Wednesday for the second of two men accused of robbing at gunpoint a Wheaton T-Mobile store.

Imari Paxton, 24, of the 7400 block of South Colfax Avenue, Chicago, appeared at a bond hearing where Judge Margaret O’Connell granted the state’s motion to deny bond, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Oct. 19, O’Connell granted the state’s motion to deny bond for Paxton’s alleged accomplice, Marcus Melton, 28, of the zero to 100 block of Ironwood Court, Lafayette, Ind.

Both men have been charged with seven counts of armed robbery and three counts each of aggravated kidnapping, unlawful restraint and intimidation, the release stated.

Paxton has also been charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, while Melton has been charged with four counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, the release stated.

On May 30, 2020, at approximately 10 a.m., three employees at the Wheaton T-Mobile store located on Butterfield Road had just opened the store when one of the suspects allegedly entered the store, approached two of the employees behind the counter, pulled out a handgun, put it to the back of one of the employees and demanded merchandise, the release stated.

The two other suspects then entered the store, and led the three suspects led the employees to the back of the store. The suspects allegedly ordered the employees at gunpoint to open three safes containing merchandise and cash, according to the release.

The suspects allegedly stole merchandise including approximately 20 cellular telephones, 15 Apple watches, one tablet and approximately $500 cash. Prior to fleeing, the suspects allegedly restrained the three employees of the store with zip ties, the release stated.

“It is alleged that these two men and two accomplices, violently robbed at gunpoint a T-Mobile store in broad daylight while three female employees were just trying to make an honest living,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “In DuPage County, we will not allow violent crimes, as is alleged in this case, to take over our communities and anyone suspected of such actions will be aggressively prosecuted. Thankfully, none of the women were physically injured.”

“I’m very proud of the investigation conducted by our officers and detectives,” Murphy said. “They understood how traumatizing this was for the employees and they worked tirelessly to bring the offenders to justice. I cannot state strongly enough how important DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin’s willingness to prosecute violent offenders is to the police department’s role in maintaining the safety of our community,” Wheaton Chief of Police William Murphy said in the release.

An investigation into the matter continues. Anyone with pertinent information is asked to call Lieutenant Brian Gabryel with the Wheaton Police Department at 630-260-2063.

The next scheduled court appearance for Imari is scheduled for, Dec. 20, while the next scheduled appearance for Melton is scheduled for Friday. If convicted, Paxton faces a penalty of between 21and 45 years in prison while Melton faces a penalty of between 21 and 60 years.