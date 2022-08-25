Woodridge man faces multiple charges after attempting to disarm cop at Target: authorities

Bond was set at $250,000 Thursday for a Woodridge man accused of disarming a police officer after allegedly stealing merchandise from the Woodridge Target store.

John Crowder, 29, with an unknown address, has been charged with one count each of disarming a peace officer, aggravated battery to a police officer, retail theft, resisting a police officer causing injury and criminal damage to government supported property, authorities said.

Woodridge police on Wednesday responded to a call of a retail theft in progress at the Target store located on 63rd Street. A Woodridge police officer allegedly observed Crowder placing two air mattresses valued at approximately $340 into the trunk of a car, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

The officer approached Crowder and began speaking to him at which time Crowder allegedly kicked the officer’s leg out from under him causing him to fall. While lying on his back, the officer pulled out his taser. Crowder allegedly grabbed the taser from the officer’s hand and threw it across the parking lot, the release stated.

Crowder then allegedly started walking away. The officer gave multiple commands to Crowder to stop walking, but he refused and entered his car. After a second officer arrived, Crowder continued to ignore the officers’ commands and resisted as the officers attempted to place him in handcuffs. After a brief struggle, Crowder was taken into custody.

“Day in and day out, our officers quietly do their jobs protecting the residents and businesses of DuPage County,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “This incident is yet another example of their professionalism and dedication to public safety. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured.”

“After being faced with a felony crime in progress, our officer approached the suspect in a calm manner. The subject responded with violence. The officer continued de-escalation efforts to no avail. I’m thankful no one was seriously injured,” Woodridge Chief of Police Brian Cunningham said in the release.

Crowder’s next court appearance is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 22.