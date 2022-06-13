Woodridge cancels Fourth of July picnic; fireworks show will be held

The Woodridge annual Fourth of July Picnic at Castaldo Park has been canceled due to the uncertainty of having sufficient volunteers to staff this year’s event.

“After close consultation with village of Woodridge officials, the committee regrets to announce the cancelation of this year’s picnic,” Special Events Committee President Joe Kagann said in a news release. “As a committee, we take great pride in putting on a first-class event for our village, which we’ve done since 1969.

“After careful consideration, however, we did not feel confident that we would have the number of volunteers that are needed to properly staff and operate the community picnic. In addition, given that the event was canceled the last two years due to the COVID pandemic, many of the entertainment features that were historically offered at the annual picnic were already booked and unavailable.”

The village’s annual 4th of July fireworks celebration will go forward as planned.