Unlicensed Downers Grove dentist charged with theft for charging, treating people

A former Downers Grove dentist has been charged with wire fraud and theft, alleging she continued to take people’s money and treat them after her license was revoked.

Diane Meyer, 61, of the 5700 block of Cass Avenue in Westmont, faces two counts of theft in excess of $100,000 and two counts of wire fraud.

According to the 2019 DuPage County grand jury indictment, the state revoked her license in 2013. But she allegedly continued to charge and treat at least 90 people until mid-2016, according to court records.

Meyer was arrested recently in Louisiana, DuPage County Assistant State’s Attorney Ken Tatarelis told Judge John Kinsella Friday at Meyer’s first court appearance on the case.

If convicted of the theft charges, she could be sentenced to four to 15 years in prison.

She could be sentenced to probation, conditional discharge, or up to five years in prison if convicted of the wire fraud charges.

According to lawsuits against her, Meyer’s practices were Dentistry for the Health Conscious and Holistic Dentistry of Illinois.

Online records with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation indicate her license was revoked “for violation of the Dental Practice Act.” It does not give details.

A representative of the IDFPR could not be reached immediately for comment.

